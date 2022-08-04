Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,761 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.81. 246,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

