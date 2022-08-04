Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 411,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $455.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

