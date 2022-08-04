Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.62 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 68,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,915. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

