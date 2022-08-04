Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

ACN traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.71. 16,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,683. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

