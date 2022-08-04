Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,032. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

