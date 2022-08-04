Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

