Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,316 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.24. 16,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,572. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

