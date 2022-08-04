Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 18,229 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,619,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 141,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

