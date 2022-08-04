Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 410 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

MCD traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $259.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

