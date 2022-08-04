Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,742 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,885. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

