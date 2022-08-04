Barclays Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

PTEN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.80. 70,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock worth $8,050,072. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.