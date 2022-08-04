Barclays Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

