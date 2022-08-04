Barclays Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE LYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.