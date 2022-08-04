Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. 40,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

