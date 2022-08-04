Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. 40,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
