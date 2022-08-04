Barclays Increases James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $25.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.79 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

