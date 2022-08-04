Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. 96,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,243. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

