Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.68. 96,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,243. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.