Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
