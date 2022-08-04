Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

