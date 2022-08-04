Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

