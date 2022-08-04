Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($134.02) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($98.97) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €4.51 ($4.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €76.57 ($78.94). The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

