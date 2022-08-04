BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 127.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,355,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

