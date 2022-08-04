BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,585.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,347.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,429.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,823.54.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

