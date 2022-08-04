BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGN. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

GGN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

