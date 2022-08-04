BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

