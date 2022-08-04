BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 613,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 4.8 %

BBBY stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.