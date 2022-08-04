BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 267,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

