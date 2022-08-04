BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

