BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,020,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

