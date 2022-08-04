BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $116.36 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

