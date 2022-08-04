BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BellRing Brands by 431.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

