Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 14.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 183,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

