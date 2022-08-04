Benchmark Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

