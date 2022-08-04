Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.66. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 110 shares.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $965.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

About Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.