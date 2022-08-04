BENQI (QI) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00630013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035445 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.