Berenberg Bank Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWG. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50 ($4.01).

NWG stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 962.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.80. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

