Berenberg Bank Raises Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.42) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.39).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($23.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,623.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,965.50 ($24.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,780.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,719.79.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06). In other news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,442.79).

About Compass Group

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.