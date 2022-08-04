Berenberg Bank Trims Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price to €125.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($139.18) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($151.55) to €108.00 ($111.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($139.18) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of SLVYY stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

