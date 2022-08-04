Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

