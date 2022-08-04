Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 3,833 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

