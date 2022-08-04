Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.40 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 3,541,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 79,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Earnings History for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

