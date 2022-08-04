Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.40 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 3,541,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 79,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

