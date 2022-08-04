Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,501. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,820.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,529 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

