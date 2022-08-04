Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Berry Price Performance

BRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 930,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

