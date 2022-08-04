B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

