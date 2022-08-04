BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.86.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,286,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.