Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 61,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 142,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

