BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $613,782.70 and $73,030.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,005.74 or 0.99885167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00045881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028387 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.