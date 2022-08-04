Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $434.10 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $22,712.67 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion and $24.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00593608 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00265814 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016127 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,112,481 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
