BitcoinPoS Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $324,934.44 and $29.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,907,312 coins and its circulating supply is 5,695,858 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

