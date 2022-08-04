BitCore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139,150.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $139,150.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.62 or 0.07203500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00158614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00700794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00595288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005769 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

