Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.29 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003945 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00128805 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032520 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
Bitrue Coin Coin Profile
Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com.
Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.