BitTorrent Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $102,641.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008017 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014146 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.