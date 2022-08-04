Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

